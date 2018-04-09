Join the Pack: Wolf Week returns to Sedona April 17-21

Just in time for Earth Day, Sedona Wolf Week (SWW) is back this coming April 17-21 with an extraordinarily diverse lineup of events and speakers. There are events for the whole family including films in partnership with the Sedona Film Festival and the rare opportunity to interact with these majestic creatures who are renown for their intelligence, incredibly sharp senses and their tribe-like family units which are commonly known as a pack.



Few animals on Earth evoke such strong emotions as the wolf, or have suffered so much as a result of misunderstanding. Dark myths about them have abounded and continue to this day ignoring the facts about the crucial role they play in balancing the ecosystem. A joint project of the Plan B to Save Wolves and The Apex Protection Project SWW mission is to change the way people view wolves and to affect how the government develops policies regarding wolves while creating respect and protections for this essential apex predator.

Hunted to near extinction in the United States, grey wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone in the 1990’s producing profound ripple effects across the park’s ecosystem. In what is called a “trophic cascade,” the wolves’ reintroduction helped lead the way to “an avian renaissance” in the park, increasing numbers of everything from rodents to pronghorn antelope. The whole ecosystem transformed itself into a state of resurgence that hadn’t existed in centuries.

Two of this year’s speakers, Carter Niemeyer, author and renowned trapper turned advocate, who along with many others was largely instrumental in the wolves reintroduction to Yellowstone and the award- winning author of American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West Nate Blakeslee will share scintillating insights about the Yellowstone story during two very special events.



Guests will be enthralled by an inside glimpse of the riveting tale which chronicles the story of the Yellowstone Wolves through the lens of the life of one wolf, O-Six during “An Evening With Nate Blakesleee.” To create this epic tale, Blakeslee combed through thousands of pages of field notes gathered by dedicated wolf watchers. The book chronicles 0-Six’s precarious life as a lone wolf, her search for a mate and the battle with another alpha female that eventually allows her own Lamar Canyon pack to claim choice territory in Yellowstone National Park.

Mere days after Crown Publishing acquired Nate Blakeslee’s American Wolf the rights were snapped up by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions with Scott Cooper (Black Mass) set to direct.

Don’t miss the Certified Wildlife Friendly® Fundraising Dinner with Carter Niemeyer who will entertain you with how he went from wolf trapper and hunter to becoming one of their most vocal advocates while you enjoy a meal prepared with ingredients from Certified Wildlife Friendly® and predator friendly farms and ranchers. Vegetarian and Vegan options are available, also certified.

Participants will also have the rare opportunity to meet and interact with the Apex Protection Project Wolf Ambassador Pack; USDA certified educational animals that travel the country generating awareness, understanding, and support for wolves and wolfdogs. There is even a Children’s Workshop where kids can learn more about wolves and how they are like families with storytelling and interaction with the Apex Ambassador Pack.

Join Plan B to Save Wolves and Apex Protection Project On Wednesday April 18th when they launch their new initiative I Am Wolf Nation, an online advocacy platform designed for individuals and organizations worldwide to join to lend their voice to help save wolves and all wildlife. When individuals and organizations join I Am Wolf Nation, they are simply taking a pledge to be responsive and provide a voice when one is needed, specifically for wolves, respect all walks of life, and treat all sentient beings with kindness and respect.

True to their mission to fully advocate for these magnificent creatures, SWW is offering numerous free events featuring speakers from all over the country including Keynote Speaker Carter Niemeyer, author of Wolfer and Wolf Land, KC York for a Trap Free Montana, Rachel Tilseth speaking about the wolves of Douglas County Wisconsin, Craig Miller from Defenders of Wildlife, Arizona Department of Agriculture representative and rancher Kevin McFee, rancher and member of The Working Circle Collaborative Joe Engleheart and Karin Vardaman, Paula Ficara and Steve Wastell, Founders of Apex Protection Project and Marc Cooke, Executive Director for Wolves of the Rockies.

Proceeds from Sedona Wolf Week are used to provide transport, rescue and lifesaving medical care to wolves, wolfdogs, sanctuaries, rescues and other wolf supporting organizations. Since 2016 over $75,000 has been donated to wolf-related causes.

Sedona Wolf Week’s Presenting Sponsor is Poco Diablo Resort, an enterprise of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. Additional sponsors include the Sedona International Film Festival, Studio 5 USA, The Safeway Foundation, Andrew Bailor State Farm, Goldenstein Gallery, Sedona Mountain High Flowers, Sedonacentric, and Sedona GO Now. More sponsor opportunities are available with the goal for 100 percent of the funds raised to be donated to Apex Protection Project and other groups and organizations who work to protect wolves.

For more information about becoming a sponsor for Sedona Wolf Week, for information about the event, how to volunteer and more please email at b@planb.foundation. For a complete listing of events please visit www.SedonaWolfWeek.org.