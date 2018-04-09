Join Sammy Davis and Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante for a Weekend of Live Entertainment

A weekend filled with unforgettable live music and mouth-watering authentic Italian cuisine is planned at Bella Vita Ristorante in beautiful West Sedona. Bella Vita is celebrating this perfect Sedona weather with a fresh lineup of musical talent and invites you to join in the food and festivities! Weather permitting, outdoor seating will be available under the stars on the spacious patio in this exclusive setting.

The soulfully vibrant Sammy Davis will be taking the stage at Bella Vita on Friday, April 13th, 6 to 9 p.m. Sammy Davis’ Motown and R&B background bring a timeless style to his engaging performances. Davis has been in the spotlight on stages across the globe with musical powerhouses like The Temptations, Fats Domino and Chubby Checkers. A Chicago native, Sammy Davis now lives in Sedona. His joyful stage enthusiasm is incredibly infectious as listeners flock to the dance floor for an unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment!

On Saturday, April 14th the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6 – 9 p.m. Dan Vega performs a mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and Songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes. Dan Vega is currently working on a full-length studio album and will be touring the Southwest to promote the release.

Rated the #1 Italian Restaurant in Sedona by Trip Advisor, Bella Vita Ristorante surpasses dining and entertainment expectations! Bella Vita is located 2 miles west of Marriott Courtyard on 89A near mile marker 368. Executive Chef, Alberto Salgado offers authentic house-made Italian cuisine Wednesday through Monday from 5 – 9 p.m. Daily specials are available Sunday through Thursday starting at 5 p.m. For information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the Sedona Pines Resort.