New Movies: Coming to theaters April 13

Beirut
Bleecker Street Media
Director: Brad Anderson
Writer: Tony Gilroy
Producers: Monica Levinson, Shivani Rawat, et. al.
Cast: Rosamund Pike, Jon Hamm, Dean Norris, et. al.
A U.S. diplomat (Jon Hamm) flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home.
Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by a CIA operative (Rosamund Pike) to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.
Rated R for language, some violence and a brief nude image.
20 Weeks
Warner Bros.
Director: Leena Pendharkar
Writers: Leena Pendharkar
Producers: Leena Pendharkar, et al.
Cast: Richard Riehle, Michelle Krusiec, Jocelin Donahue, et. al.
A couple must decide on how to move forward when their baby is diagnosed with a serious health condition at the 20 week scan.