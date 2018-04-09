Newest Contemporary Art Gallery Opens

With more 30 years of experiences as a professional artist, Bruce R. Hudgens opens his newest gallery focused on contemporary, Native American, and landscape paintings, as well as sculptures, crafts, and jewelry. Opening Saturday, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This exquisite new gallery at 685 N. Main St., Cottonwood, brings together over 50 years of Mr. Hudgens art collecting with his own vibrant style infused into his abstracts, landscapes, and the very unusual abstract landscapes.

During the previous 30 years, Mr. Hudgens has owned and directed successful fine art galleries in Sedona and Flagstaff. Now in Cottonwood, Mr. Hudgens brings notable artists to his new fine art gallery--featuring many of the same upscale artists whose works are currently on display in Sedona.

This new gallery features the works of Jerry Jacka, a renowned photographer for many Southwestern publications and the author of the books, Beyond Tradition and Enduring Traditions. These books are considered classics in their fields of preserving Native American artistic traditions. After owning art galleries for many years and interacting with his galleries’ artists much of his adult life, Mr. Hudgens started painting at the age of 62. At the end of one year, he completed 100 paintings—which garnered him his first one-man show at the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff. Since then, not only has Mr. Hudgens created art but also he has provided a professional environment in which other artists could sell their work to the collecting public.

While in Flagstaff, Mr. Hudgens was active in civic art programs including the Indian Arts and Crafts Association, Public Art Committee, and Arts Council. As an active member of the Flagstaff Tourism Commission, he helped focus the work of the committee on building art tourism. As a business representative on the commission chartered to renovate the historic downtown district, Mr. Hudgens contributed his expertise to the commission’s successful completion of the project.

In addition to his art, Mr. Hudgens is a published author of articles in Mountain Living Magazine and in professional archaeological journals.

Stop by and peruse his fascinating collection of contemporary art, Native American art, sculpture, crafts, and jewelry at his Grand Opening on April 14.