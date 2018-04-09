Sedona Chamber Applauds Board of Directors

Sedona Chamber Visitor Website Wins Silver Adrian Award The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) honored the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau with a Silver Adrian Award in February for their new experiential website for its winning entry in the 61st annual Adrian Awards, the largest and most prestigious global travel marketing competition. In 2016, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau (SCC&TB) elected to reimagine their digital marketing platform to better showcase Sedona’s unique travel experiences. The team partnered with Tempest to establish an updated user interface to tell the story of Sedona and set the tone for the travel experience through a collective fusion of outdoor adventure, wellness and spiritual, and arts and culture options. The final website expertly positions VisitSedona.com as a refined, adventurous, and majestic vacation destination. Large-format photography and experiential HTML5 HD videos immerse website visitors in the inspiring and sophisticated travel experience, creating a memorable first impression. Special thanks to Tempest, a full-service digital marketing agency serving travel and tourism brands.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau (SCC&TB) is pleased to recognize and applaud the immense contributions of their diverse and talented Board of Directors.

Board members are committed to the economic wellbeing of the community and represent diverse business interests. The Board of Directors is the policymaking body of the SCC&TB and they oversee all direction and fiscal actions of the organization. Board members volunteer 20-30 hours a month on various Chamber committees and participates in related industry meetings.

The board ensures that the Chamber fulfills their mission to create and maintain economic vibrancy through business retention, attraction and diversification while attracting leisure and business visitors to fill the almost 4,000 rooms in the Sedona area.

“Board members are critical to the success of the organization and are deeply committed to the entire community and the betterment of the business environment”, says Jennifer Wesselhoff, President/CEO of the SCC&TB. “They illustrate a passion for the community and generously give of their time, resources and expertise.”

Thank you to the dedicated 2018 Board of Directors:

Lonnie Lillie - Arabella Sedona Hotel (Chairman)

Stephanie Giesbrecht - Verde Valley Medical Center (Vice Chairman)

Marc Sterling - Sterling Financial Services, LLC (Treasurer)

Jeremy Hayman - Sedona Golf Resort (Secretary)

Linda Goldenstein - Goldenstein Gallery (Immediate Past Chairman)

Desiree Brackin - Brackin Benefits

Al Comello - Comello Media Services

Whitney Cunningham - Aspey, Watkins and Diesel, P.L.L.C.,

Jennifer Perry – Verde Valley Sanctuary



Mike Hermen - Pink Jeep Tours

Darla Deville - APS

Ralph Woellmer - Matterhorn Inn & Shoppes

Kyle Larson - Sedona Red Rock News

“I’m grateful to be serving on the Sedona Chamber Board of Directors. It has taught me so much about business, professionalism, tourism and the local government. It also gives me the opportunity to learn about and from other cities across the globe,” said Linda Goldenstein, immediate past chairman. “As a long-time resident and business owner, serving on the board has expanded my sense of community and the possibilities of elevating the quality of life for us all. I absolutely love the staff at the Chamber and my fellow board members as they inspire me daily with their support and knowledge.”

Board members of the SCC&TB serve for three-year terms and it is important that the Board of Directors consist of a broad range of business leaders providing diverse expertise to the organization. The board represents varied sectors of the Chamber’s nearly 1,000 partners.

For more information, visit www.SedonaChamber.com or call 928.204.1123.