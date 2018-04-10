Clarkdale 9th annual Home Tour and Bank Robbery returns April 21    

Saturday, April 21st, the town of Clarkdale Historical Society will be offering their 9th annual tour of classic historic homes.

Step back in time to the days of company houses built by the United Verde Copper Company between 1913 and 1930.

Several historic homes and buildings will be open with a docent leading you through their history.

Along with this tour, there will be the re-enactment of the 1928 robbery of the Bank of Arizona located at 907 Main Street in Clarkdale.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on June 21, 1928, two armed men - Willard Forrester and Earl Nelson - entered the Bank of Arizona in downtown Clarkdale and robbed it.

There will be three performances: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

You will relive those days of old by witnessing this crime and touring the houses that made Clarkdale’s community famous.

Tickets are available online and on the day of the tour at the museum.

The museum is located next to the police station.

General admission is $20, VIP $35 (limited quantity available).

For more information call: 928-649-1198 or online @ clarkdalemuseum.org