89 & Vine: Cottonwood plans for luxury complex development take big step forward

COTTONWOOD -- Since 2001, plans for a mixed-use development project along State Route 89A have merely been in talking stages.

Now, after years of discussion and negotiations, as well as economic pitfalls during the recession, plans for the upscale 680-plus complex are finally coming into fruition.

The project, 89 & Vine constitutes as the second phase of the Verde Santa Fe Master Planned Community, according to Cottonwood City Council documents.

During a work session Tuesday, council heard a presentation update on the status of the project. Next week, council could approve an infrastructure and assurance agreement for development to move forward.

“Following approval of the proposed infrastructure and assurance agreement, the developers and their engineers would then update various studies, plans, and reports in consultation with city staff and other stakeholders, and submit detailed preliminary and final plats for the development of each phase of the project - including the first phase of approximately 100 single family homes,” council documents stated.

The proposed wine-themed project is planned to include more than 2,000 residential units, according to council documents. Major commercial development is also planned near the intersections of Bill Gray Road, Cornville Road and the Mingus Avenue Extension which will include indoor and outdoor community recreational services, a wine center and vineyards.

The first phase of the planned development is a residential community, according to master plan development documents provided by Brookfield Communities Inc. Single-family duplex homes are planned to be built on 367 acres on the eastern portion of the property. The intent of the development is to provide variation in floor-plans and housing choices to avoid a “cookie-cutter” appearance.

