New apartment community unanimously approved by Cottonwood City Council

Inspiration At Cottonwood, a new 192-unit garden style apartment community, was unanimously approved by the Cottonwood City Council on April 3. Inspiration will provide “workforce housing” to fill an ever-increasing demand for rental homes in Cottonwood and the Verde Valley. The Developer plans to break ground in the Summer of 2018.

The idea for Inspiration was originally conceived by real estate developer Cheryl “CC” Porter before her untimely and unexpected passing from a sudden heart attack in May 2013. CC’s husband and long-time business partner, Bob Porter, will develop Inspiration, along with his partner Bill Jump, as an homage to CC Porter whose vision was to provide quality, affordable homes for families. CC’s hope was that the development will be an “inspiration” to the community, and to all those who will ultimately call Inspiration their home.

Bill Jump, formerly President of DEC Investments, developed, owned and operated more than 7,000 multifamily apartment units throughout the Western United States. As Jump states, “We have just scratched the surface with the building of Inspiration At Cottonwood, as there is an immediate demand for nearly 2,000 apartment units in the Verde Valley Corridor.”



Bob Porter, formerly President of Pulte Home Corporation, who has built, sold and delivered more than 10,000 new homes in Arizona, Nevada and California, has spoken with the management of a number of major resorts and retail operators in the Sedona and Verde Valley.

“The leaders of these major resorts, hospitals, and retail facilities have approached us,” says Mr. Porter, “looking for nice upscale and affordable housing for their employees, and we are delighted to accommodate. This is the first of what CC and I envisioned as many Inspiration Communities.”

Studies performed by the developers of Inspiration recognized that there is a current demand for more than 1,800 rental homes in the Cottonwood/Verde Valley market. Bob Porter has sworn to CC that he will complete what she started. Bob Porter and Bill Jump have designed Inspiration to provide 192 luxurious, yet affordable apartment homes immediately adjacent to the Verde Valley Medical Center, which employs 1,000 people, at Highway 89A and Candy Lane in Cottonwood.

“We believe that our primary market for Inspiration,” said Bill Jump, “will include police officers, firefighters, nurses, teachers and other young professionals.”

“Inspiration will be a tremendous benefit to hospital employees looking for comfortable and affordable, yet upscale homes near their employment,” says Porter. The Inspiration property is also located adjacent to the Cottonwood Airport, and less than a mile from the trendy Old Town Cottonwood shops and restaurants on Main Street, and with easy access to Jerome and Sedona.

The individual apartment plans will feature nine-foot ceilings, eight-foot entry doors, spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryers in all units, and oversized patios or balconies with storage. Finishes will include vinyl and/or tile plank flooring; solid surface countertops and stainless-steel appliance packages.

The Inspiration Community Center will include an exercise room, living/family spaces, management offices and mail/package receiving facilities.

The community grounds will boast a Tot Lot, a dog park and a heated swimming pool and Jacuzzi as well as gas barbeque grills for the resident’s quality outdoor living.

The units on the northeast facing side of the community will have views of the Mogollon Rim and the Verde Valley; units on the southwest facing side will have views of Mingus Mountain.

The goal is to commence construction the third quarter of 2018, with first move-ins during the second quarter of 2019, and with substantial completion by the fourth quarter of 2019.