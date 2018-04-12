Obituary: Robert E. Daymude 1939-2018

Robert E. Daymude, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on April 4, 2018.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1939, in Alexandria, Virginia.



Robert worked 21 years for Arizona Game and Fish and 18 years for the Fire Department.





Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Daymude. He is survived by son, Robert E. Daymude, Jr; daughter, Tamara M. Daymude; brother, Kendal Daymude (Linda); sisters, Cora Lou Cox, Lola Burgel and Missy Fisher; brother-in-law, Don Newton; sister-in-law, Carroll Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Visitation starts at 2 p.m., with the service following at 3 p.m.





An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.