Obituary: Vera Cardenas

Vera (Elvira) Cardenas passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at home with her loving family close by.

Born at Lake Mary, Arizona, Vera lived most of her 99 years in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Vera was well loved throughout the Verde Valley, meeting many new friends through her 30 years as a top-notch volunteer at Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital.

This beautiful lady loved life and lived it to the fullest.



Vera was the eldest of four sisters and two brothers, and was the loving wife of Jack (Joaquin).



Vera Cardenas lived a life full of spirit, laughter, hugs and kisses, while surrounded by loving family and friends. She is deeply missed and always remembered.



Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 28, at her home church, Immaculate Conception in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Information provided by survivors.