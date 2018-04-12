Verde Valley Humane Society welcomes Tacy Pastor as new executive director

COTTONWOOD -- For Tacy Pastor, volunteering with animals started out as a hobby. Now, it’s turned into something more.

“I’ve always loved animals,” she said. “It was such a nice break from the career I had and it just grew from there.”

Pastor, now the new Executive Director at the Verde Valley Humane Society has had previous experience working at the Arizona Humane Society for 20 years. There, she started out as a foster care coordinator and eventually moved to Manager of Feline Programs. Pastor said she worked a lot with the trap-neuter-return (TNR) of feral cats.

Alternative placement is something Pastor has also worked a lot in. Pastor said some of her efforts have been in not just finding homes for animals, but keeping them in homes.

“Being able to give people the opportunity to keep their pets instead of surrendering them always feels good,” Pastor said.

Eager to begin her work in the Verde Valley, Pastor said it will be an adjustment working in a slower-paced community, but said it will give her the opportunity to work one-on-one with individuals.

“The experience and job I had before and being able to bring it here gives me confidence,” she said. “Sure, it’s a different community, but there are still practical procedures that work no matter what size.”

One of the accomplishments Pastor said she is most proud of has been the work she did during Hurricane Katrina.

“Our organization brought in animals from Louisiana … over 200 animals,” she said. “We took the time to connect with the owners as much as possible. Sure there were animals we couldn’t take on but the ones we could get, we flew them back home.”

Love for animals and people

For Pastor, an important part of her job isn’t just working with the animals, but the people too.

“It’s making sure that’s something that isn’t overlooked,” she said. “Sometimes people would bring in animals to the Arizona Humane Society to say goodbye. I would cry and say good bye too … that means so much to the owner that other people understand.”

Michelle Masters, president of the board of directors at VVHS said having a director with empathy is crucial.

“I have found most people are more emotionally embroiled in animals than they are in people,” she said. “When people come in, they are at a heightened state. The person handling them needs to have a calm demeanor. Everything is a little more personal”

For more information about the Humane Society and ways to volunteer, call 928- 634-7387 or visit verdevalleyhumanesociety.org.

