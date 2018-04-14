Clarkdale Council April Roundup

Patagonia Lake State Park gives benches to Clarkdale

During a visit to Patagonia Lake, Mayor Doug Von Gausig noticed the picnic tables were being replaced. After noticing the old tables seemed to be in good condition, Von Gausig inquired as to what was being done with them. Patagonia Park decided the Town of Clarkdale could have the benches.

Motorcycle Awareness Month Proclamation

The Clarkdale Council approved the proclamation so “residents of Clarkdale be aware of motorcycles on the streets and highways and recognize the importance of sharing the roadway.”

Verde Valley Humane Society Impound Agreement

The Humane Society agrees to receive stray and at-large animals delivered by the Animal Control Officer. The agreement is a renewal of the 2017 contract.

Proclamation declaring May 1 – 5 as Youth Week

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks honor local youth by declaring the first month of May as Youth Week. This year the Town is honoring America’s Junior Citizens for their community service.