Obituary: Florence B. Schauffler 1920-2018

Florence B. Schauffler, born Nov. 22, 1920, passed away Dec. 24, 2017, peacefully early Christmas Eve morning. She had recently celebrated her 97th birthday.





A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held for Florence on Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m., at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 889 First South Street in Clarkdale, Arizona, followed by a reception, from 1-4 p.m., at the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 E. Cherry Street in Cottonwood, Arizona.