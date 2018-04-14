Obituary: Paula G. Brannock 1926-2018

Heaven welcomed another angel on March 22, 2018, when our beloved mother, Paula G. Brannock, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully.



Paula was born to James and Virginia (Bradshaw) Wyatt in Loco, Oklahoma, on Aug. 6, 1926. She was the youngest of six children and had a twin brother who passed shortly after birth. Her parents relocated the family to Glendale, Arizona, when she was a child.





Paula was married to her adoring and devoted husband, Fletcher, in 1946 for 67 wonderful years.





Paula’s life revolved around her seven children, her husband and extended family, and she was happiest when everyone was together! She knew no strangers and made everyone feel welcomed! She loved baking (best pies ever!), sewing and scrap booking and was a wonderful cook as well!



Paula is preceded in death by grandsons, Matthew and Jason Roberts; and her husband, Fletcher. She is survived by children, Dawn Schwier of Portland, Oregon, Lauren Derry of England, Suzanne (Ray Sr.) Bluff of Clarkdale, Karen Momany of Cottonwood, Stephen Brannock of Bullhead City, Jennifer (Jed) Lugviel of Phoenix, Eric (Lisa) Brannock of Goodyear, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



Paula was a wonderful, loving person who was very thoughtful and kind. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor! She will be missed every day by all who knew her!



Services are pending at this time. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com .

Information provided by survivors.