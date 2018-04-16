Camper fire extinguished near Thousand Trails

Verde Valley Fire District officials believe an engine compartment fire was responsible for a blaze that caused extensive damage to a camper Monday morning near Thousand Trails and Forest Service 147A.

Fire personnel were called to the camper fire at 9:50 a.m. Monday.

“Crews arrived on scene to discover the mid-size camper 50 percent engulfed and threatening surrounding wildland,” said Verde Valley Fire Chief Nazih Hazime.

Two propane tanks were in the camper, the chief said.



Crews of Engine 311 immediately deployed an attack line and initiated a defensive attack on the fire and then transferred to an offensive mode to prevent the fire from spreading, the chief said.

“Fire was contained to the camper, which sustained extensive damage. The two propane tanks were cooled and provided no further threats. The owner indicated he has been having trouble starting the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the fire potentially started in the engine compartment,” said Hazime.

Assisting VVFD was Copper Canyon Fire Medical Authority and Cottonwood police.

Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District.