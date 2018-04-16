Enjoy Saturday afternoon wine, music events

Clear Creek Winery and Estate Vineyards proprietor, Ignacio Mesa and all of his staff, would like to welcome all to their weekly,” Saturday Afternoon Wine and Music” events. This week on Saturday, April 21st. KB Bren, a local Sedona musician, and Michael Joseph also a local musician will be performing. from 1:30-4 p.m..

KB is originally from Los Angeles, California. He moved to Sedona in 1991.



KB” has entertained many audiences with his eclectic variety of songs. His love of music and his electric energy comes across to his audience and creates a high-energy fun performance. KB and Michael, have combined their talents on guitar and bass and formed “Life Is Beautiful”.

Please stop by for an afternoon of fun, wine and music at Clear Creek Winery, home to the award-winning Old World Style Rio Claro Wines. Clear Creek Winery and Estate Vineyard is located at 4053 E. Highway 260, Camp Verde, Az.

Musicians and Artist, interested in performing at or showcasing your art, may contact Debra, at shay639roselyn@gmail.com.