Film Festival presents film screening of ‘Nemtsov’ on Sunday, April 22

On Sunday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, the Sedona International Film Festival will present a unique program focusing on recent history and events in Russia featuring the film “Nemtsov” by Vladimir V. Kara-Murza.



The film will be introduced by and some initial comments about Russia made by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, reputedly once Russia’s richest person, Russia’s most famous recent political prisoner and the Founder of Open Russia.

The screening will be followed by a discussion on the film and current Russian issues featuring Vladimir Kara-Murza, the writer and director of the film, and part-time Sedona resident Bruce Misamore, former Chief Financial Officer of Russia’s largest oil company, YUKOS Oil Company. Mr. Khodorkovsky and Mr. Kara-Murza will be principal participants on Russia at the McCain Institute for International Leadership Sedona Forum during the weekend.

“Nemtsov” chronicles the remarkable political life of Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in February 2015 on a bridge next to the Kremlin. It is a story told by those who knew Boris Nemtsov at different times: when he was a young scientist and took his first steps in politics; when he held high government offices and was considered Boris Yeltsin’s heir apparent; when he led Russia’s democratic opposition to Vladimir Putin. The film contains rare archival footage, including from the Nemtsov family. “Nemtsov” is a portrait. It is not about death. It is about the life of a man who could have been president of Russia.

The film was made with support from Open Russia; the English translation was provided by the Institute of Modern Russia.

“Nemtsov” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, April 22 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.