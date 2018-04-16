Ken Koshio & Kenzoo to host Celebration of the Earth Concert at OTCA

Old Town Center for the Arts will be presenting “Ken Koshio & Kenzoo’s ‘Celebration of the Earth’ a special evening concert on Saturday, April 21st at 7 p.m.

Ken Koshio is a world-class Japanese Taiko drummer. Taiko is a Japanese style of percussion, which combines music, movement and spirit. Ken pushes the boundaries of Taiko through various collaborations, creating a totally authentic and unique style of music and Taiko performance art.

Joining Ken for this special evening of world music is Kenzoo, which includes: John Paul Mendes, Taiko drummer; Dashimesh, Didgeridoo and percussion; Ryon Polequaptewa, Hopi Native flutist, drums and vocal; Derrick Suwaima Davis, Native Dance & Flute; and Miro Koshio, Taiko Drummer, bamboo flute and vocals and special guest from Japan.

Derrick is a Native Arizonan from the Hopi and Choc-taw Nations, and is the only seven-time Hoop Dance World Champion. He is the founder and Artistic Director of The Living Traditions Dance Troupe. Miro Koshio was born in Cottonwood and has studied in Japan the past seven years to improve his Taiko drumming, use of the Japanese language and learn more about the rich culture and traditions of Japan.

The theme of the concert is “Celebration of the Earth.” where art, culture and music intertwine to celebrate the diversity of cultures across the planet. Since ancient times, Taiko rhythms have been dedicated to setting the ‘heartbeat’ in motion, expressing the melodies and pulse of mother earth.

Ken was born in Japan and has been traveling around the world as a musician and street singer. Currently based in Phoenix, he creates fusion music with Native American artists and has produced a Japanese folktale musical story: ‘Sakura no Ne’ a collaborative project with the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix. In addition to his role as a musician, he also acts as an ambassador of Japan, linking his cultural roots to the rest of the world. Since moving to the Southwest, Ken has been working with Native American artists to find common ground and collaboration with their dance, music, drumming and singing.

Ken is currently working on a new project “ heartbeats from the Grand Canyon” which has been his dream to bring peace and harmony through music and arts to the world.

Presently, Ken shares his Japanese spirit of WA taiko at his dojo WAKONKAN and has been producing cultural events as K2Enterprise from 2013.

Join Ken & Kenzoo for this soulful and powerful performance, in celebration of Earth Day, Saturday, April 21st at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods. Find tickets at The Literate Lizard. For more information about this concert and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.