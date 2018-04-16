Nobody injured in Rimrock home fire

RIMROCK – At approximately 1:06 a.m. Sunday, April 15, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority responded to a report of a house on fire on Bentley Drive in Rimrock.

Upon arrival of the first engine, the garage was “fully involved with fire and part of the house,” according to a press release from CCFMA Battalion Chief Steve Sarkesian.

According to the press release, the home’s occupants said that they woke up due to the smell of smoke, then they discovered a fire in the garage.

With all occupants out of the home, fire crews started an offensive fire attack, the press release stated.

The press release also stated that CCFMA firefighters “were able to control the fire shortly after their initial attack,” but the garage “was completely destroyed from the fire and the kitchen area was also damaged.”

The remainder of the home was damaged by heat and smoke, the release stated, though no injuries were reported. Four dogs were rescued from the residence and appeared to be unharmed.

Copper Canyon fire was aided by Verde Valley Fire District, Cottonwood Fire Department and a rehab unit from Verde Valley Ambulance Co.

According to CCFMA, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office called American Red Cross to help the family.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, the release also stated.

-- Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority