10th Brian Mickelsen Marathon events hit the road Saturday at Riverfront Park

COTTONWOOD – Local runners already know the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon is one of the best running events in Arizona. But it’s not just local affection for the event or the former Cottonwood city manager for whom the event is memorialized. No, the word it out. This race really is as good as it gets in Arizona.

The online running publication runnersgoal.com last year rated the most popular half-marathon (13.1 miles) events in the state based on runner feedback and Cottonwood’s annual April race made the short list.

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk started out in 1992 as a Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K/2 mile event. The race was renamed and expanded in honor of Brian Mickelsen, who died on a training run in 2007.

The runnersgoal.com report states the BMM half marathon “course takes you through the historic Old Town and meanders along the gentle hills up Sycamore Canyon Road where you enjoy views of the Verde River, and after 5 miles you’ll turn around and leave the marathon runners behind. The course then takes you past Pecks Lake towards the Tuzigoot National Monument, then onwards past the Dead Horse Ranch State Park towards the finish line at Riverfront Park. The course is relatively flat with just a 138-foot peak at the 2.5-mile mark.”

Runner reviews state:

“Really enjoyed the marathon and the scenic view was beautiful.” - Darrell G., Marathonguide.com Review

“Loved the scenic course, limited crowds and easy parking–close to course. Friendly folks at frequent water stops. Have been telling lots of friends about this fun race who hadn’t heard of it.” - Robin, Halfmarathons.net Review.

This year’s 10th annual Mickelsen races begin Saturday, April 21, 6 a.m. with a 26.2-mile marathon. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., the 10-kilometer race gun goes off at 7:40 a.m. and the 2-mile run starts at 7:50 a.m. All four courses begin and end at the Riverfront Park ramadas. This event will be chip timed by StartLine Racing.

As of Monday, there were 460 entrants in this year’s Mickelsen event, said Jak Teel, senior recreation coordinator supervisor for the City of Cottonwood.

“Our pre-registration numbers are up by about 25 from this time last year. If numbers stay consistent to previous week/day of, we are on pace to exceed last year’s number by anywhere from 50-100,” said Teel.

The bulk of those runners – 160 as of Monday – will participate in the 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) race. Another 154 will tackle the half-marathon route. As of Monday, 114 runners have signed up for the 2-mile and 33 runners have entered in the full marathon.