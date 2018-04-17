The Bu$ine$$ of Running: Explosion of Arizona running events the perfect storm for StartLine Racing

If you’ve run a community 5- or 10-kilometer race just about anywhere in Arizona, you’ve likely run under the StartLine Racing banner.

According to the Arizona edition of Running in the USA website, there are between 600 and 700 road and trail races in Arizona annually. Some are community races that attract a few hundred runners. Some are mega-events with thousands of entrants.

With entry fees ranging anywhere from a low of $20 per race to as much as $100 for major events, there’s money to be made in road racing. Jeff Crane, the owner and race director for StartLine Racing, first saw those dollar signs while working as the youth and adult sports coordinator for the Peoria Parks and Recreation Department between 2011 and 2013. He was instrumental in starting the popular Peoria Run Series at Rio Vista Park during his time with the City of Peoria.

At about the same time, an entrepreneurial light bulb went on in Crane’s head and with the help of his wife, Jennifer, StartLine Racing was born.

“We officially started paperwork in March 2013 and our first event was September 22, 2013,” said Crane.

“The amount of races has really exploded in the Phoenix area since we came on the scene and I know that has led to a lot more competition to all the organizations that had traditionally put on events,” said Crane. “My opinion has always been that competition is a good thing for the customer. Each race group is responsible for putting on the best product they can and if they don’t do a good job, the customer will let you know by which events they choose to run in.”

The StartLine product obviously has caught on with Arizona runners. In the company’s first year, StartLine Racing was involved in 18 races, including events Crane’s company timed or managed for other groups. In the company’s second year, StartLine put on 55 races. That grew to 74 events in Year 3 and another 83 the following year. StartLine Racing is now in its fifth year and currently has contracted for 78 events.

Among those will be this weekend’s Brian Mickelsen Marathon events.

“We only provide the timing services for this particular event, so we aren’t as involved as we are in some of the other events where we offer the full management,” said Crane.

But the Mickelsen event still holds a special place in Crane’s heart as it “was the first ‘big race’ to hire us to do their timing.”

Former Mickelsen Race Director Ryan Bigelow, now Cottonwood’s library manager, said Cottonwood chose Crane’s company “because we loved Jeff’s background in parks and recreation. He had been in my shoes, he knew all of my concerns and never left a doubt that the job would be done correctly … Jeff has been great to work with. He really understands the importance of the timing company on the event and his cool and calm demeanor are always welcome when things get frantic.”

“We take a ton of pride in the setup of our events,” said Crane. “If we say the event is going to be a 5K, then we make sure it measures out at a 5K and not a 4.95K or a 5.05K.”

Of course, as is the case with any business, Crane admits there was a huge learning curve in the early years of StartLine Racing.

“The early days were very rough,” he said. “Each race I was learning something new about the timing system, about registration, about our runners, about everything. We learned quickly and made changes quickly, which helped us keep up. I hired six people I knew from Peoria and they really helped us gain some ground with participants. My wife and I had been organizing special events for over a decade in our previous jobs with campus recreation so that part was easy. Figuring everything else out took quite a while. We told ourselves from the start that we would give it two years to turn a profit and if it didn’t by then we would pull the ripcord and go back to a ‘real job.’ Luckily we turned the corner at about 22 months.”

Crane launched StartLine Racing in 2013 with just two full-time employees (he and his wife) and six part-time staffers. Today, the company has three full-time employees, with a fourth coming on board June 1, and 28 part-time employees.

On a typical weekend, Crane’s company will manage three to four community races. They’ve done as many as four in a single day. It’s a seven-day-a-week job.

“Monday and Tuesday we spend cleaning up the events from the previous weekend, Wednesday is usually meetings and catching up on emails. Thursday and Friday is race prep, Saturday and Sunday are race days,” said Crane. “My wife is our marketing director, so she spends her typical week running our social media accounts, designing shirts and medals, keeping up with accounting and managing our race websites. Scott Sherwood, director of operations, spends Wednesday riding routes and managing our out-of-town events. Thursday-Friday, prepping our equipment and Saturday and Sunday for races. Our part-time employees work Friday-Sunday, manning our packet pickups and our weekend events.”

Still, after putting on hundreds of events, Crane said he learns something important from every race. “Each year we try to add to our equipment to offer new advantages/perks to our runners. Whether it be additional timing systems so we can offer more split points along a course or new results laptops so participants can look up their individual results, we try to keep up with the latest trends and technology to continue to put on great events.

“We like to say at StartLine we take your ‘ordinary’ event and make it special.”