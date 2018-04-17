SR 260 construction gets new bike path, walkway

CAMP VERDE – The original project plans for Arizona Department of Transportation’s $60-plus million SR 260 road improvement project included a multi-use pathway from Cherry Creek Road to Wilshire Road on the south side of the highway.

But the pathway’s paving was eliminated “near the end of the preconstruction phase to bring the project in line with the approved budget,” said James Bramble, P.E., Senior Resident Engineer and Project Engineer for ADOT.

Last week, the paved bike and pedestrian pathway again became part of the road project, as workers covered the stretch of 10-foot wide graded road on April 10-11 with asphalt concrete paving.

“At this point in the project, we are comfortable enough with our budget to able to add it back in,” Bramble said.

The asphalt paving will tie into a five-foot wide detached sidewalk at each of the three roundabouts it connects along the highway.

At this time there are no plans for striping or signs on the pathway, Bramble said.

Since the pathway is located in an active construction zone, it will remain closed to the public “until the [SR 260] project is complete,” Bramble also said.