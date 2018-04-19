Mingus Union athlete of the week: Junior Peterson leads Mingus Union boys tennis turnaround

Mingus Union boys tennis junior Brigham Peterson is a leader on and off the court for the Marauders.

The Eagle Scout is co-captain and leads pre match cheers for the team. Last year he was No. 4 and No. 5 in singles and No. 2 in doubles and this year he is on the No. 1 doubles team and No. 3 in singles.

His growth this year is big reason for the Marauders’ turn around this year from 1-13 to 10-4.

“Brigham’s had a great year for us, he’s had a winning season, singles and doubles,” said Mingus head coach Larry Lineberry. “In our first match with Prescott, he and his doubles partner were the ninth point and they won that, it was the deciding point and that really got our season going, by beating Prescott. We beat Prescott twice this year and of the four matches, Brigham won three of them.”

Lineberry said Peterson is a “wonderful, wonderful person.”

“I enjoy working with him,” Lineberry said. “It’s taken a couple of years for him to get the strokes down because that’s just how it works when you don’t see them all the time but he’s got a lot of things figured out this year, especially with his forehand and his serve, they’re much more of a weapon, so he’s winning more points instead of just making some unforced errors or waiting for the other guy to miss, he’s actually winning points, so that’s why his play has improved so much.”

Lineberry said Peterson is a positive player who is always supporting his teammates.

“We were 1-13 two years ago Brigham I don’t think, he might’ve won once and this year he has 14 wins,” Lineberry said. “So enough said (laughs) and he’s playing confident tennis now, much more on big points he’s playing better. He’s won several tie breakers this year He’s just a lot more confident player and a lot more consistent player.”

VVN: How’s the season gone for you so far?

Peterson: It’s gone really well this year, we’ve had a complete turn around from last year and it’s really been a really good confidence booster to really get some solid matches in us and get some good points out of us and my growth as a player has been rapid. Our growth as a team has been a lot better this year.

VVN: What’s it like to be a team that has such a big turnaround?

Peterson: Well I knew we had something coming this year for sure and I was hoping for big things at the beginning of the season and last year was really sad to be in that position, but this year has been great to have a turn around and be winning these matches and being a good team, so it’s definitely a lot of fun.

VVN: How frustrating was that last year?

Peterson: We’d work so hard and I was waiting for it to click for sure and to have the result come out that I wanted to come out of all the hard work, so it was good to finally get it this year.

VVN: What are the big changes for your personally this year?

Peterson: Personally attitude change is a big thing. I’ve been a lot more confident I could say and I’ve been a lot more trying to control my mind rather than get down on myself while I’m playing, so it’s definitely gone well how I’ve been going at my mindset I would say.

VVN: What goals did you have coming into this year?

Peterson: Oh definitely to get a better record of course and to make my back hand and my fore hand more consistent and better shot placement I would say.

VVN: What’s it like getting to go to State?

Peterson: It’s really rewarding I think and it’s gonna be a great learning opportunity for us and it’s going to be a time that we can show off what we’ve been doing, not as much show off but use what we’ve been learning the past couple of years so it’s definitely exciting.

VVN: What kinds of things are you into outside of tennis?

Peterson: I’m in a lot of leadership roles, so National Honor Society at Mingus, as well as Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission, vice president for both of those and I also do a lot of outdoorsy things, so hiking and mountain biking.



VVN: How’s school been going for you this year?

Peterson: Really well this year, with all the leadership roles I’ve been in this year it’s been a lot more to handle but I really enjoy it and I think I’ve kept my grades up nicely, so it’s definitely been going great this year.

VVN: How tough is it to balance all that with a sport where you travel so much?

Peterson: It’s just you have to stay on top of your work, the week before mostly or a couple days before you get your work and you try to get it done as soon as possible or do your homework on the bus or go in for extra help during the day when you missed notes or a lesson or something like that.

VVN: Do you know what you want to do after high school?

Peterson: I want to go on a mission for my church most likely and then I want to go to The University of Arizona and do Air Force ROTC and then enlist into the Air Force and become active duty.