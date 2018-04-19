Obituary: William Rohloff 1942-2018

William (Bill) Rohloff passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 21, 2018. Bill was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, and grew up in Bellevue, Iowa.





Bill was married on July 21, 1942, to the love of his life, Helma Steines. They had four children: Joan (Bill) Wren of Cathlamet, Washington; William (Linda) Rohloff of Bennett Iowa; Dennis (Carolyn) Rohloff of Conroe, Texas; and Daniel Rohloff of Page Springs, Arizona.



In December of 1942, Bill entered the U.S. Army and was a tank driver in the European campaign, returning to the states in December 1945. He was proud of his service to his country.





Bill and Helma lived in Bellevue until 1952 when they moved to Calamus, Iowa, where they purchased a restaurant and bar.

Bill became the manager of the Farmers Co-op elevator in town and worked at the business at night. He was a volunteer fireman and was elected the fire chief, as well as the mayor. In 1968, Bill moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona, where he became a real estate broker and was hired to run a real estate office in Sedona, Arizona.

This job led him to purchasing a bar in a little place called Page Springs, Arizona. Helma and Bill turned it into the Page Springs Restaurant and it was a popular spot for the local people, as well as tourists. They also owned the Ole Corral in Cornville, Arizona.







When Bill and Helma retired, they bought a motor home and traveled all over the country, visiting family and friends and discovering the USA. Many times the family would hear, “We’ve been there.”



Helma passed in 2008, and in 2013, Bill moved to Cathlamet, Washington, to live with his daughter and son-in-law. He loved being a part of their lives and went everywhere with them. He loved to play cards and was an avid golfer, most times outscoring his opponents.

He enjoyed telling his stories and would tell people (with a smile) his name was Wild Bill or Sweet William, depending on how he felt that day. We will miss that smile and his wit.



Bill is survived by his children, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helma; and two grandsons, Mark Blunck and Brady Cooper.



A service will be held at 11 a.m., on April 28, 2018, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Chapel, 700 Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood Arizona, 86326.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Immaculate Conception Church, the VFW Post 7400, PO Box 659, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.