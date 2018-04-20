Cause of Jerome wildland fire still undetermined (with video)

Crews from the Jerome Fire Department was called to a wildland fire along State Route 89A yesterday morning.



Please note the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited. Exemptions include persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device. • Smoking is prohibited unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. • The discharging or using of any kind of fireworks and incendiary devices is prohibited. • Welding or operating acetylene or another torch device with an open flame is prohibited.

Units from the Cottonwood Fire Department and Verde Valley Fire Department also responded to the scene, Jerome Fire media release.



Verde Valley Fire department’s brush truck out of Clarkdale was first on the scene on the north end of what turned out to be three separate fires spanning over a distance of a half-mile, the release stated. Jerome units arrived on the scene on the South end to find two fires actively burning in a variety of brush. Fire crews were able to quickly suppress all areas of fire.

Fire crews quickly suppressed all areas of the fire, according to the release. Law enforcement from Jerome, Yavapai County Sherriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Transportation closed 89A in the area around the incident for one hour as crews continued with suppression efforts.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Authority’s brush truck, Forest Service’s units and Verde Valley Fire District’s water tender arrived on scene and assisted in the cleanup, according to Jerome Fire.

The fire was about two acres, with each of the three fires being approximately 800 feet apart from each other, the biggest fire was in the center of the three.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, according to Jerome Fire.

Wind conditions were extreme blowing to the southeast downhill but fuels were light along the roadway which helped in slowing fire growth, according to Jerome Fire.



There have been a total of seven human-caused fires across the state, since the beginning of April, according to Jerome Fire.

In all, it took 24 personnel, eight pieces of equipment and four agencies to suppress this fire, along with four law enforcement personnel and two ADOT personnel to control traffic.

Jerome Fire advises people to be extrmely cautious.

-- Information provided by Jerome Fire Department