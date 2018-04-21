Cottonwood approves infrastructure agreement for 89A & Vine Project

Cottonwood -- Cottonwood City Council unanimously approved an infrastructure agreement Tuesday between the city, Verde Santa Fe and Brookfieled Communities Inc. for a luxury complex along State Route 89A. Final terms of the agreement will need to be approved by the city attorney.

The project, 89 & Vine constitutes as the second phase of the Verde Santa Fe Master Planned Community, according to Cottonwood City Council documents.

The proposed wine-themed project is planned to include more than 2,000 residential units, according to council documents. Major commercial development is also planned near the intersections of Bill Gray Road, Cornville Road and the Mingus Avenue Extension which will include indoor and outdoor community recreational services, a wine center and vineyards.

During a call to the public Bob Goodale, a Verde Santa Fe representative and member of the Landscape Committee brought up his concerns with erosion and common wash areas within the Verde Santa Fe area, and how the 89 & Vine plan may impact the Verde Santa Fe community.

“This erosion is impacting at least four home sites,” he said. “There is wrought iron fencing as well as block walls that are being undermined as a result of the wash designs that were done.”

Goodale said after some discussions with engineers, the wash designs done originally on Verde Santa Fe would not conform to current wash designs Yavapai County has adopted.

Goodale said he hopes erosion concerns will be considered during the overall design of the 89A project moving forward.

“We applaud the city for doing its due diligence on the review of this planned community and hope these standards are adhered to and in the future studies and analysis indicated in the report are performed and implemented during the construction phase,” he said.

