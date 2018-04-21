Obituary: Charlie Robnson

Charlie Robinson, age 89, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 15th, 2018, in Country Care Assisted Living in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Charlie was formerly a long-time resident of St. Albans, West Virginia. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, George C. Robinson and mother, Mary Robinson, both of Ronceverte, West Virginia; and his wife, Mabel, of St. Albans, West Virginia. His sole survivor is a son, Lon Robinson, of Cordes Lakes, Arizona. Charlie is to be cremated and his ashes retained by the family. Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde, Arizona, assisted with arrangements.





Information provided by survivors.