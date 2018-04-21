Obituary: Valda Irene Teague

Valda Irene Teague, 88, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon April 9, 2018. She was born to John and Catherine Sanders on Jan. 5, 1930, in Payson, Arizona, where she lived until September 1945, after which she moved to the CCC Camp at Clear Creek, Camp Verde.





Valda married Alvin Teague on Aug. 29, 1947, whom she loved and followed from Camp Verde in the winters to the Mogollon Rim Country in the summers for many years. Valda was a member of the United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the Daughters of Gila County Pioneers, where she was the 19th Inductee into the Gila County Pioneer Woman's Hall of Fame. Valda enjoyed crocheting, embroidery work, bowling, dancing, reading, walking, ceramics and collecting purple glass.

Valda was a Pink Lady at the Hospital for years. She loved riding and ranch work with her husband, helping 4-H kids and was a Little League Coach. She was an avid deer and elk hunter, and was a great shot with a rifle.



Valda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Sanders; her husband, Alvin Teague; and grandson, Jacob Teague. Valda is survived by her sister, Gloria Reeves; children, Louise Curtis (Dave), John Teague (Terri), Chet Teague (Shelly), Justin Teague (Carolyn) and multiple grand and great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m., at Campo De Ensueno, 115 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde, Arizona. Please consider sharing your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.