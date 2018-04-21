Superintendent, principal given 3-year contracts at Mingus

COTTONWOOD – Wednesday, the Mingus Union school board officially approved a three-year contract extension with District Superintendent Penny Hargrove.

Hargrove’s contract calls for an $116,280 base salary for the 2018-2019 school year, according to the Mingus Union school board’s April 18 agenda packet.

For “each subsequent fiscal year of the contract,” Hargrove’s base salary would increase “at the average pay increases for other teachers and/or administrators in the district, if any such increases are awarded,” the agenda packet states.

The district governing board also approved a three-year contract with Principal Genie Gee, as well as one-year contracts with Business Manager Lynn Leonard and Assistant Principal Allen Mitchell.

The May 18 meeting by the MUHSD governing board was the resumption of the board’s Thursday, April 12 meeting.