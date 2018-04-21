Obituary: Viola Cates

Viola "Vi" Mae Cates of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away in her home with her family by her side on Monday, April 9, 2018. Vi was born May 14, 1929, in Ashby, Minnesota. Growing up on a dairy farm, Vi was the second daughter of Norwegian farmers.

She had a great work ethic, working the majority of her life, up until age 82, retiring twice. Vi moved to Camp Verde in the 1980's. She was a vibrant member of the community; highly involved in veterans organizations, such as American Legion Post 93 and the VFW Post 6739.



Vi was an excellent cook and friend to many. Vi will always be a beloved mother and beautiful person. Vi was preceded in death by her late husbands, Donald Longacre and Charles Cates. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Malloy; and her five children, Larry (Debbie) Longacre, Susan (Randy) Thomas, Ronald (Alberta) Longacre, Sandra (Dan) Cecil, and Donna (Jim) Moody. She leaves behind a legacy of 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Her family will greatly miss her. Vi, mom, wife, friend, sister, grandma and great-grandma. We love you, we miss you. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 6739, Camp Verde, Arizona, on Friday, April 27, 2018, from 12-2 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



--Information provided by survivors.