Yavapai College offers a night of discovery with Explore YC

CLARKDALE – Two years ago, Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus held its first Explore YC event to introduce its programs to folks who otherwise may not know about them.

This year, the college is bringing back the event, says Heather Mulcaire, associate dean of student success for the school.

“This year, we decided to try it out in the spring,” Mulcaire said of the event that debuted in October 2016. “The first time, we were full, so we wanted to see if there would be a different outcome in the spring.”

“About 350” people participated in Explore YC’s first run, Mulcaire said. This year, the college is “hoping for even more.”

Explore YC is open to the Verde Valley’s communities, open “to students and anyone interested in becoming a student,” Mulcaire said. “It’s also open to people who would like to explore community education and the OLLI program.”

Yavapai College will showcase all of its academic programs, such as general education, allied health and viticulture, and will provide information on the Gear Up program and dual enrollment courses.

And the college’s Southwest Wine Center will be open for tours.

“Free food, great bands, a really great night,” Mulcaire said. “It’s a chance to speak with faculty and also learn how to apply for future jobs.”

It’s also a chance to enjoy food and live music, as Einstein’s Missing Sons will perform at the college’s second Explore YC event.

While learning about the college, while listening to music, students and prospective students are encouraged to register for classes, Mulcaire said.

“The computer labs will be open,” Mulcaire said. “They can register that night.”

Mulcaire said that one of the reasons that Yavapai College decided to move Explore YC to the springtime is that it gives students a “head-start on being prepared for the fall semester.”

Explore YC is scheduled for 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Enjoy a free barbecue and live music at the Mabery Pavilion.

Visit www.yc.edu for more information, or call the Verde Answer Center at (928) 634-6510.

