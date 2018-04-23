New Movies: Coming to theaters April 27

I Feel Pretty
STX Entertainment
Directors: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
Writers: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
Producers: Alissa Phillips, et. al.
Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Philipps, et. al.
A woman struggling with insecurity wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. Her new confidence empowers her to live fearlessly, but what happens when she realizes her appearance never changed?
Rated PG-13 for sexual content, some partial nudity, and language.
Kings
The Orchard
Director: Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Writer: Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Producers: Vincent Maraval, Charles Gillibert, et al.
Cast: Lamar Johnson, Kaalan Rashad Walker, Rachel Hilson, et. al.
The life of a foster family in South Central Los Angeles, a few weeks before the city erupts in violence following the verdict of the Rodney King trial.
Rated R for violence, sexual content/nudity, and language throughout.