New Movies: Coming to theaters April 27

I Feel Pretty

STX Entertainment

Directors: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein

Writers: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein

Producers: Alissa Phillips, et. al.

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Philipps, et. al.

A woman struggling with insecurity wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. Her new confidence empowers her to live fearlessly, but what happens when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Rated PG-13 for sexual content, some partial nudity, and language.

Kings

The Orchard



Director: Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Writer: Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Producers: Vincent Maraval, Charles Gillibert, et al.

Cast: Lamar Johnson, Kaalan Rashad Walker, Rachel Hilson, et. al.

The life of a foster family in South Central Los Angeles, a few weeks before the city erupts in violence following the verdict of the Rodney King trial.

Rated R for violence, sexual content/nudity, and language throughout.