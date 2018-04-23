Zepparella returns to Sound Bites Grill in benefit for Red Earth Theatre

If You Go ... • What: Zepparella Tribute Band • When: Thursday May 3, 7 p.m. • Where Sound Bites Grill Show Room 101 N Hwy 89a Sedona AZ, 86336 at Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops Uptown Sedona. Cross Street Hwy 179 • How Much: Tickets start at $20 • More Info: 928-282-2713; www.soundbitesgri...

It’s a new day in the Zepparella camp. The all-female Zeppelin Powerhouse touring band recently added the original singer Anna Kristina back to the band and bassist Holly West. The band will return for a second performance at Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona on Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m.

The band performed in March 2018 and when the concert was over they all signed a Jackson Guitar which will be raffled off after the show. The proceeds from the raffle tickets will go to support the performing arts. Tom Borman, who showcases part of his guitar collection at Sound Bites Grill, was generous and donated the guitar.

Sound Bites Grill has chosen the Red Earth Theatre as beneficiary. Red Earth Theatre provides a stage to inspire and nurture many voices through live performance, and encourages dialogue exploring the human condition in our diverse communities.

Plant, Page, Jones, and Bonham; four names at the very top of hard rock royalty that four very talented women pay homage to ... how can you go wrong? The ladies also do a meet and greet after the show where you will enjoy stories of their Zeppelin journey.

Zepparella features guitarist Gretchen Menn and drummer Clementine (founder) and they have a passion for the legendary music of one of the greatest bands in the world. Zepparella shows replicate the nuance and detail of Zeppelin’s catalog while honoring the powerful improvisational journeys for which Zeppelin shows were renowned.

The band was founded by drummer Clementine. From the beginning of her musical career, her goal has been to be onstage every night. The pursuit of that goal has led Clementine to constantly tour the United States and Europe in projects as diverse as Bottom, AC/DShe, The House of More, The Solid, Francis Bakin, and Stars Turn Me On.

She tackles the best rock drumming ever written with her own emotionally powerful style, bringing the Motown influence of the Bonham groove to the forefront. A standout in the relatively small field of female drummers, Clementine’s intensely passionate performance style has made her an instant favorite of audiences throughout the United States and Europe.

Plant, Page, Jones, and Bonham; four names at the very top of hard rock royalty that four very talented women pay homage to ... how can you go wrong?

It was under the tutelage of classical guitarist Phillip DeFremery, a student of Andrés Segovia, that guitarist Gretchen Menn began her path on the instrument. Playing with tireless passion and constantly seeking out new challenges, her projects are often unconventional, genre-bending expressions combining elements of classical, rock, progressive, jazz, and metal.

On influences, Gretchen has never tired of her initial inspirations including Eric Johnson, Steve Morse, Frank Zappa, and Jeff Beck. But she has loved Jimmy Pages guitar playing longer than she has played the guitar. It was through the music of Led Zeppelin that she found a gateway into music that resonated deeply with her, creating a love for guitar-oriented music, and, ultimately, the guitar.

Holly West as a bassist in several Dallas based bands garnered attention for her stage presence, and striking appearance. She moved on to a power trio where her bass playing blossomed. Eventually ready for a new challenge, Holly ventured out on her own. Her hard work and incredible musical growth is on display for us on her album MOKITA. A shockingly mature song writing approach with the assist of a couple of seasoned pros on the tracks gives us one of the most promising debuts to be heard in years.

Singer Anna Kristina is a soulful, fiery, and rocking vocal powerhouse who has stepped into Zepparella’s Plant spot for a second time. Anna was with the band for 5 years, became known for her performance in the bands 10 million-views. She took a six-year hiatus, and now returns in 2018 to front the band. Her career has spanned acoustic, jazz, soul, rock, and her charisma and power delivers captivating performances every night.

About her brilliant harp playing, she says: “Getting a chance to blow on the harmonica is an added bonus! Plant isn’t just a singer he’s a musician. He brings his blues background and natural percussive feel to his harmonica playing as well and I love getting lost in that. Playing the harp allows me to express on a whole different level and it’s so freeing.”

Sound Bites Grill is excited to have them back. Doors open at 5:30 7 p.m. show time. Tickets start at $20 depending on seating. Call for info and tickets and to enter to win the guitar.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. They are open for lunch and dinner daily. They offer patio dining and main restaurant dining in addition to their show room. For information, menus, reservations or tickets call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com