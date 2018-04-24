5 things you won’t want to miss at this year’s Verde Valley Fair

The annual Verde Valley Fair is just around the corner. This community event signifies the culmination of 4-H and FFA projects as well as a yearly get-together of food, rides a and live entertainment.

Right now, pre-fair special tickets allowing unlimited carnival ride access are on sale now for $20. Purchase them at the Cowboy Shop, Suzy Q Market, Cornville Mercantile, Camp Verde Feeds, Olsen’s Grain Clarkdale, Safeway, Food City, Bashas’ and the Verde Valley Fair office.

Here are five things you won’t want to miss at this year’s Verde Valley Fair:

1.

Buddy Day

Bring your friends to the fair on Thursday, May 3rd from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for Buddy Day. Get two wristbands for the price of one to ride unlimited carnival-style rides until close. Family fun an entertainment will also be scheduled all day from balloons to magic tricks. Call 928-634-3290 to learn more.

2.

Community Acts

The fair will feature a variety of continuous free entertainment. Featured acts will be of entertainers and musicians from all over the Verde Valley.

3.

Public Speaking



Youth public speaking demonstrations will be taking place on Wednesday, May 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Show Barn. Demonstrators ages 9 to 19 will be conducting presentations in three categories: Public speaking, demonstrations and illustrated talks.



4.

Livestock Auctions

The Verde Valley Fair has been promoting youth by showcasing talents for 50 years. The Livestock Auction is a culmination of projects of the past year. Projects include, steer, wine, lamb, goats, rabbits, turkeys and poultry. The auction will take place on Saturday, May 5th at the Show Barn. To become a buyer, register and receive a buyer’s number prior to the auction. Visit http://www.vvfair.com/ to learn more.

5.

Sunday Fun Day

Sunday, May 6th has been designated Sunday Fun Day at the Verde Valley Fair. Get in for $15 and have unlimited access to rides. The ride “Freek Out” will require an additional three tokens in addition to the unlimited ride ticket. The fair will also be hosting a new attraction, “See Lion Splash” with real Sea Lions balancing balls, dancing and performing handstands. For more information on the Fair or Sun Day Fun Day, contact the fairgrounds at 928-634-3290.

