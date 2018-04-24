Letter: Volunteers needed to run Fort Verde Days

Camp Verde Promotions is currently looking for volunteers to help put on Fort Verde Days.

I know it is five months away, but we need to get volunteers to commit to helping plan and work the festival.

This is one event we would like to keep. If it weren’t for the Fort, there would be no Camp Verde.

After all the commotion about canceling the Cornfest, we hope that the community will realize we can no longer put on these events without more help.

We will be having a community open meeting to gather people together to volunteer to take on one or two of the volunteer jobs we need help with.

The meeting will be at the Camp Verde Community Library on May 1 at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. If you cannot make the meeting but would like to volunteer, please call us at 928-301-0922.

Bobbie Tennant

Secretary

Camp Verde Promotions