Camp Verde track and field athletes close out regular season

Camp High track and field wrapped up the regular season with a meet in Sedona and one in Phoenix this week.

On Tuesday the Cowboys competed at the Red Rock Invitational Last Chance in Sedona. BASIS Flagstaff, Coconino, Flagstaff, Holbrook, Mingus Union, Northland Prep, Sedona Red Rock, St. Michael Indian and Winslow were there.

For the boys, junior Daniel Carley (12.23a) took fifth in the 100 meters. Junior Joseph Jones had a PR in the 3200, 10:37.50a.



Junior Christopher Holdgrafer won the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.92a and he was third in the 300m hurdles but had a PR of 43.31a.

The 4x100 relay team of Carley, Noah Zimmermann, Steven Petty and Holdgrafer was fourth, running a 47.25a.

The 4x800 squad (Petty, Steven Moore, Dominic Pittman and Benji Perez) was second, with time of 9:31.40a.

Photo Gallery Red Rock Invitational Last Chance 042418 On Apr. 24 Sedona Red Rock hosted the Red Rock Invitational Last Chance (VVN/James Kelley)

Senior Mathew Wade was tenth in the shot put (34-05.00) and third in the discus (122-06). Junior Damian Wathogoma was eigth in the discus (100-05).

On the girls side, junior Eliana Paniagua took sixth in the 800 meters with a PR of 2:36.10a.

The 4x800 relay team (Alondra Fowler, Paniagua, Amanda Lozanilla, Valeria Pasos-Cruz) was third, with a time of 11:53.40a.

Then on Wednesday the Cowboys wrapped up the regular season at the Alhambra Last Chance in Phoenix.

On the boys side, Holdgrafer took second in the 110 meter hurdles, with a PR of 15.90a and was ninth in the 300 hurldes (43.44a).

For the girls, Paniagua was tenth in the 800 meters (2:36.36a). the 4x800 relay team was sixth with a time of 11:18.84a.

The Division IV state championship meet begins Friday May 4.