Hines ready for Muay Thai Open

Local fighter Adam Hines will return to action this weekend in Phoenix.
The Mingus Union student from Camp Verde will compete in the United States Muay Thai Open West Championships.
Last year he competed in two brackets, finished second in one of them and third in the other. The year before he won a title.
Uhler loses first fight
Former Camp Verde star wrestler Hayden Uhler suffered defeat for the first time in his young MMA career.
Uhler lost Nik Lewis from Page by a 1:23 round 1 tap out submission. His record drops to 1-1.
