Letter: James Ball’s ‘Crazy for You’ is best show in town

Editor:

“Crazy For You”

James Ball, Mingus Union High School Theatre Director has done it again. James Ball has brought the community a fantastic Dance-Musical. All of his students on stage and in the orchestra were OUTSTANDING.

Preston Chalmers, that portrayed Bobby Child was excellent along with Audrey Worden that portrayed Polly Baker. The audience needs to also pay attention to the entire cast and the comical Cowboy Sextet. Thank you for all involved in the production.

Our Teachers in this Verde Valley are outstanding; in teaching our youth how to participate in top-notch production. Thank you for all that were involved.

It takes a large organized team to put on such entertainment and the MUHS Kids did just that.

Jerry Butterbrodt

Cottonwood