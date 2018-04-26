Mingus Union athlete of the week: Junior Tanner earns 5-0 as Mingus Union baseball team’s ace

Mingus Union junior ace Justin Tanner is a big reason why Marauder baseball has shined this season.

Tanner is first time all-region.

“He’s been doing well,” said Mingus head coach Erick Quesada. “Just a great kid all around, great baseball player and I’m really excited to see what he has in store next year for us as well.”

Tanner was also athlete of the week for golf in the fall. In baseball he pitches, plays outfield and sometimes second base.

“His stuff is great,” Quesada said. “He’s very firm, he has good movement on his curve ball. He’s very deceptive but he keeps the hitters off balance, which is what makes him successful.”

During the regular season Tanner was 4-0 0.77 ERA. At the plate this year he is hitting .411, with 28 RBIs, eight doubles and a triple.

“He’s been massive,” Quesada said. “Defense plays really hard behind him, on the year he’s, 4-0 with a 0.77 ERA, just absolutely gaudy numbers if you look at it. He did extremely well in region, extremely well through out the whole year, on offensive side of the ball as well, he’s just been an all-around great player for us and he’s the reason why we’re at where we’re at today.”

VVN: How do you think the season’s gone for you so far?

Tanner: It’s gone pretty good, except for the last few games we’ve struggled, but it’s gone pretty good other than that. (he said on Tuesday).

VVN: How about for you personally?

Tanner: For me personally it’s been pretty good. I feel like I’ve been doing the best I can.

VVN: How much have you grown since last year?

Tanner: Since last year I’ve grown a lot, I’ve been able to understand the situation better than previous years.

VVN: What’s your favorite pitch?

Tanner: My favorite pitch is probably the curve ball.

VVN: How come?

Tanner: Because it gets kids off guard when I throw it and I strike a lot of people out doing that.

VVN: What’s it like to get a big strike out?

Tanner: It’s pretty exciting, especially when it’s like the last few innings and the bases are loaded or something. It’s really nice to get the big strike out because then they don’t have an opportunity to score.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport?

Tanner: Baseball.

VVN: How come?

Tanner: I just love the game, it’s just really exciting for me.

VVN: How long have you been playing baseball?

Tanner: Uh, for as long as I can remember.

VVN: How’s school been going for you?

Tanner: It’s going good, I have all A’s and B’s and I like all my classes.

VVN: What kinds of things do you like outside of baseball?

Tanner: I like hanging out with friends and family.

VVN: Finally, do you know what you want to do after high school?

Tanner: I’d like to go to college for baseball.