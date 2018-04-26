No. 2 Camp Verde softball heads to state tournament

Camp Verde High softball will begin its postseason run on Saturday against No. 15 Arizona Lutheran.

The Cowboys remained No. 2 in the final rankings and will face the Coyotes on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix.

Arizona Lutheran finished third in the Metro West Region and ended the season 2-2. The school is located in Phoenix.

Unlike the 4A tournament, the 2A big dance is a traditional 16-team single elimination affair.

Camp Verde made it to the state semifinals last year and the championship game in 2016.

Last week the Cowboys clinched the region championship.

They closed out the regular season with a 10-2 win at Northland Prep on Tuesday. In the game at Camp Verde against NPA, the Cowboys won 6-5.

Sophomore Jacy Finley pitched seven innings, giving up eight hits, two earned runs, one walk and striking out 14.

Sophomore Hailey Moore, freshman Jenna Huey, senior Jade Oium and Finley each had two RBIs. Freshman Cassandra Casillas, sophomore Bennett Holm, Huey and Finley all had a multi hit game, with Huey and Oium hitting doubles.

Camp Verde closed out the regular season on a 12 game winning streak and they have won 14 of their last 16 games. Their last lose was 4-2 to 6A No. 14 Tucson Rincon/University.

They haven’t lost to a 2A team since falling to Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 6-3 on the road on Mar. 13. BC also beat them in the state semifinals last year.

Camp Verde won the state championship in 2009 and 1981 and finished second in 2016, 1995, 1994, 1992, 1991, 1989, 1987, 1982.