Sheriff’s office seeking to identify human remains found near Verde River

The Yavapai County Sherriff's Office is working to identify human remains found in a remote area alongside the Verde River.

The remains were discovered by a U.S. Forest Service employee on March 22 while patrolling west of The White Bluffs — about 4 to 5 miles upstream from Sheep’s Bridge — according to a YCSO news release.

On March 23, a YCSO detective and assistant were flown by helicopter to the scene. The bones were on the river’s shoreline, with a majority of them tucked inside a partially buried, single-person tent, the news release states. The tent was light green, white and black. Next to the bones were a sleeping bag and other camping items, such as pots, a knife and tools. There was also a medium-sized, tri-colored (yellow, red and blue) Old Mill button-up shirt.

Detectives believe the tent containing the person/remains was washed down the Verde River due to flooding and came to rest at the current site.

After examining the remains, the medical examiner provided the following information:

The individual appeared to have been an older adult Caucasian male about 5 foot 4 inches tall. He had a broken left wrist bone likely caused by a fall. He also had a lot of dental work, including false crowns on his front teeth and a metal-capped molar.

Since the recovery, detectives have been reviewing missing person reports from YCSO and other adjoining law enforcement agencies in an attempt to identify the remains. This work is ongoing. In the meantime, anyone who might have information regarding the identity of these remains is asked to call Detective Chuck Owens at 928-554-8606.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

