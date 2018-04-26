Sports plays on during teacher walk out

Despite the teacher walk out, the balls and strikes will continue for Arizona high school sports.
The AIA released a statement saying the athletic contests will go on despite the strike.
“The AIA will continue as schedule for postseason play. If a school is unable to participate of elects not to play in a game it will be marked as a forfeit for the other school.”
With Verde Valley teachers committing to only strike for one day, sports will not be affected much.
There weren’t any Mingus Union or Camp Verde High sport events scheduled for Thursday, the day of the strike. They didn’t practice Thursday but sports will resume on Friday when the Camp Verde golf team heads to the High Desert Invitational at the Antelope Hills Golf Course, hosted by Chino Valley.
