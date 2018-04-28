Camp Verde council approves WIFA loans to improve wastewater treatment plant

CAMP VERDE – By refinancing one loan and taking out another loan, the Town of Camp Verde will be able to “secure much-needed finishes” for the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant, Town Manager Russ Martin said.

On April 18, the Camp Verde Town Council approved a $2.8 million loan with the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona.

This loan refinances a debt from 2007 when the Camp Verde Sanitary District issued bonds through the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development (USDA-RD) to pay for the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant and collection lines.

The Camp Verde Sanitary District is managed and operated by the Town of Camp Verde.

Martin said that the refinance is a “small change in property taxes until it pays off in 2032, but it does save just by refinancing.”

Council also approved a $3.5 million loan that would allow the Town to increase the plant’s capacity, as well as improve efficiencies and resolve permit deficiencies.

The money “borrowed at just over 2 percent with an additional $1 million granted, will secure much needed finishes that actually make the plant operate like it was intended to from the beginning and will ensure the process will eliminate violations that occasionally occur,” Martin said.

According to a release from WIFA, the Town Improvements include the closure and repurposing of the old aeration lagoon plant, sludge drying beds, UV disinfection, lift station modifications, and a canopy for the chlorine.

The release also stated that WIFA, through its board, approved $1 million “in forgivable principal for the construction project to reduce the overall cost to the residents.”

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the May 2 agenda can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.

Council could approve a Class 13 liquor license to NAJAR Cellars LLC on Old Highway 279.

