Obituary: Ron Schoenwiese

Ron Schoenwiese of Sedona, Arizona, died April 10, 2018. He was a member of the VFW Post 7400, the Marine Corps League Sedona Detachment 1237 and the Knights of Columbus Verde Council #2493.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen Street in Cottonwood, Arizona.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.