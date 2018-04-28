Triple Threat: Camp Verde to be paced by Holdgrafer, Jones, Wade at state

Camp Verde State Track and Field Championships Qualifiers
Boys
Joseph Jones
1600-meter run – 4:49.33
3200-meter run – 10:37.50
Christopher Holdgrafer
110-meter hurdles – 15.90
300-meter hurdles – 43.31
Triple Jump – 40-2
Matthew Wade
Shot Put – 39-9
Discus – 131-4
Damian Wathogoma
Discus – 114-2
Girls
4X800 Relay (Amanda Lozanilla, Eliana Paniagua, Valeria Pasos-Cruz, Alondra Fowler) – 11:18.69
There are three important names to remember when the Camp Verde High School track and field team competes in the May-4-5 Division 4 state track and field championship at Mesa Community College.
Christopher Holdgrafer, Joseph Jones and Matthew Wade.
Holdgrafer, a junior, has emerged as one of the state’s best dual hurdle threats this season.
He is ranked fifth in the state in the 110-meter hurdles with a best time of 15.9 seconds.
He has the 11th best time in Arizona in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.31 seconds. A triple threat, Holdgrafter is also a podium contender in the triple jump with a best effort this year of 40-feet, 2-inches.
Division 4 has an especially deep pool of talent in the distance events this year with five runners under the 4:40 barrier in the 1600, and 17 faster than 10:30 in the 3200.
Joining that mix of talent is Camp Verde junior Joseph Jones, who has season bests of 4:49 in the 1600 and 10:37 in the 3200.
Rounding out the state qualifiers for Camp Verde is senior weight man Matthew Wade, who will compete in both the shot put (39-9) and discus (131-4).
Junior Damian Wathogoma also qualified in the discus with a best throw of 114-2.
For the Camp Verde girls, Amanda Lozanilla, Eliana Paniagua, Valeria Pasos-Cruz and Alondra Fowler will compete in the 4X800 relay, where Camp Verde qualified for state with a best time of 11:18.69.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.