Triple Threat: Camp Verde to be paced by Holdgrafer, Jones, Wade at state

Camp Verde State Track and Field Championships Qualifiers Boys Joseph Jones 1600-meter run – 4:49.33 3200-meter run – 10:37.50 Christopher Holdgrafer 110-meter hurdles – 15.90 300-meter hurdles – 43.31 Triple Jump – 40-2 Matthew Wade Shot Put – 39-9 Discus – 131-4 Damian Wathogoma Discus – 114-2 Girls 4X800 Relay (Amanda Lozanilla, Eliana Paniagua, Valeria Pasos-Cruz, Alondra Fowler) – 11:18.69

There are three important names to remember when the Camp Verde High School track and field team competes in the May-4-5 Division 4 state track and field championship at Mesa Community College.

Christopher Holdgrafer, Joseph Jones and Matthew Wade.

Holdgrafer, a junior, has emerged as one of the state’s best dual hurdle threats this season.

He is ranked fifth in the state in the 110-meter hurdles with a best time of 15.9 seconds.

He has the 11th best time in Arizona in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.31 seconds. A triple threat, Holdgrafter is also a podium contender in the triple jump with a best effort this year of 40-feet, 2-inches.

Division 4 has an especially deep pool of talent in the distance events this year with five runners under the 4:40 barrier in the 1600, and 17 faster than 10:30 in the 3200.

Joining that mix of talent is Camp Verde junior Joseph Jones, who has season bests of 4:49 in the 1600 and 10:37 in the 3200.

Rounding out the state qualifiers for Camp Verde is senior weight man Matthew Wade, who will compete in both the shot put (39-9) and discus (131-4).

Junior Damian Wathogoma also qualified in the discus with a best throw of 114-2.

For the Camp Verde girls, Amanda Lozanilla, Eliana Paniagua, Valeria Pasos-Cruz and Alondra Fowler will compete in the 4X800 relay, where Camp Verde qualified for state with a best time of 11:18.69.