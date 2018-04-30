Cottonwood PD: Old Town Association victim of fraud

Cottonwood Police Department detectives are investigating a fraud case involving the Old Town Association as the victim, said Monica Kuhlt, professional standards sergeant for Cottonwood PD.
The preliminary investigation suggests that a member of the Old Town Association embezzled approximately $20,000 for what appears to be a one-year period, however, that figure could change, Kuhlt explained.
“The suspect is no longer in the area and likely fled the state,” said Kuhlt. “The detectives began this investigation at the end of last week so they are in the early stages.”
- Information provided by Cottonwood PD
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.