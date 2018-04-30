Cottonwood PD: Old Town Association victim of fraud

Cottonwood Police Department detectives are investigating a fraud case involving the Old Town Association as the victim, said Monica Kuhlt, professional standards sergeant for Cottonwood PD.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a member of the Old Town Association embezzled approximately $20,000 for what appears to be a one-year period, however, that figure could change, Kuhlt explained.

“The suspect is no longer in the area and likely fled the state,” said Kuhlt. “The detectives began this investigation at the end of last week so they are in the early stages.”

- Information provided by Cottonwood PD