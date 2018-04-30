Local wrestling coach sought for alleged sex crime

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is looking for an assistant coach from a local youth wrestling program for his possible involvement in a sex crime.

Carlos Zavalza, 25, allegedly “committed impropriety touching of a 12-year-old female athlete that was under his teachings,” according to a press release Monday by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

The investigation, which began on March 4, revealed that Zavalza “might have committed other acts involving a 15-year-old female program participant,” the press release also stated.

At this time, Zavalza’s whereabouts are unknown, according to Sergeant Steve Butler of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

The Marshal’s Office is “actively seeking to question Zavalza” on the allegations,” the release stated.

Anyone with knowledge of Zavalza’s location is encouraged to contact the Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300.

-- Information provided by Camp Verde Marshal’s Office