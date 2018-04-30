Western Light: Fire night

Cactus are the most remarkable of plants. For probably 360 days of the year, they sit quietly in their gray-green obscurity, rarely noticed unless someone passes by too closely. But for those last few days, usually in spring, they explode into color. It's almost as if they pack 365 days' worth of color and beauty into one or two, calling attention to themselves for once--look now!--before the show is over. Then, when the flower dries and drops off, it's back to obscurity again.

