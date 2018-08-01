Second man arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village

A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village Tuesday night.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, 33-year-old Monty Lee Pritchard, Verde Village, was arrested in the 2300 block of Posse Trail in Verde Village and booked on felony charges that include facilitation of first-degree murder, hindering prosecution and driving on a suspended license.

Earlier Wednesday, YCSO announced the arrest of Aaron Martin, 20, Verde Village, on felony charges that include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct, drive-by shooting, shooting at an occupied structure and two active warrants.

Both men are being held in the Camp Verde Detention Center.

According to D’Evelyn, YCSO detectives believe Pritchard knowingly drove the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting on River Run Road in Verde Village. Pritchard, said D’Evelyn, had been hiding in a remote area near the Verde River Tuesday night before turning himself in Wednesday morning. Pritchard also admitted to assisting Martin with his efforts to hide from deputies, said D’Evelyn. Pritchard is on active parole. YCSO was assisted during the overnight search by a DPS Ranger Helicopter crew.

D’Evelyn explained that on July 31, around 7:30 p.m., Martin allegedly shot several rounds from a firearm toward a man seated on the front porch of a home in the 5900 block of East River Run Drive in Verde Village.

“At the time,” said D’Evelyn, “Martin was a passenger in a moving vehicle. Although several rounds struck the home, Martin missed his target and fortunately no one in the home was injured.”



The suspect vehicle was identified as a white hatchback and ultimately located by a YCSO deputy driving on Posse Trail in Verde Village. The suspect vehicle eventually stopped in the 2300 block of Posse Trail and both Pritchard and Martin fled on foot.

“YCSO detectives later located suspect Martin and he was booked early (Wednesday) morning,” said D’Evelyn.

D’Evelyn said a firearm was recovered during the investigation.

“This dispute apparently involved a conflict between the 33-year-old victim and Martin regarding a relationship with a female,” said D’Evelyn.