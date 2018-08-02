Cottonwood Council to hold public hearing on city budget August 7

The Cottonwood City Council will conduct a public hearing on the final fiscal year 2019 budget at 6 p.m., Aug. 7, at the City Council Chambers, 826 North Main Street, Cottonwood.

Citizens are welcome to provide written and/or verbal comments regarding the final budget and present at this public meeting.

The budget for fiscal year 2019 is available at: https://cottonwoodaz.gov/168/Financial-Transparency